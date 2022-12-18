Western Union Camp ka Champ Season 16: Expat wins Dh20,000

Dubai: A Filipino expat has been declared as the winner of ‘Western Union Camp ka Champ’ Season 16. ‘Western Union Camp ka Champ’ is a talent hunt competition for UAE workers.

Jerry Balbin from the Philippines was crowned the title. The grand finale took place at Nuzul accommodation, Jebel Ali. He won a cash prize of Dh20,000. 3 runners up won Dh10,000 cash prize each.

More than 1,500 blue-collar workers took part in the competition and attended the live auditions.