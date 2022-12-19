DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

FIH Nations Cup: Indian women’s hockey team lifts title

Dec 19, 2022, 03:17 pm IST

Valencia: In hockey, the Indian women’s hockey team bagged the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 held  in Valencia, Spain. The Indian eves defeated hosts Spain by ‘1-0’ on the finals. Gurjit Kaur scored the winning goal of the match in the first quarter.

The Indian team remained undefeated during the tournament. This was the inaugural season of the Women’s FIH Nations Cup. The Indian women’s team also bagged a berth of the  2023-24 FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 307 trains today: Full list 

Hockey India has announced Rs 2 Lakh for each player and 1 Lakh rupees for each support staff of the Indian women’s hockey team that won the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 19, 2022, 03:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button