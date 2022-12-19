FIH Nations Cup: Indian women’s hockey team lifts title

Valencia: In hockey, the Indian women’s hockey team bagged the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 held in Valencia, Spain. The Indian eves defeated hosts Spain by ‘1-0’ on the finals. Gurjit Kaur scored the winning goal of the match in the first quarter.

The Indian team remained undefeated during the tournament. This was the inaugural season of the Women’s FIH Nations Cup. The Indian women’s team also bagged a berth of the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League.

Hockey India has announced Rs 2 Lakh for each player and 1 Lakh rupees for each support staff of the Indian women’s hockey team that won the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022.