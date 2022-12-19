In northwest Pakistan, Taliban militants seize police station, take several hostages.

According to media reports, Taliban militants took control of a police station and held hostages on Sunday in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

According to a Pakistani police official, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters broke into the Bannu cantonment in the unresting province and released wanted terrorists who were being held captive.

They then took control of a portion of the compound and began holding counterterrorism department (CTD) security guards hostage.

According to Bannu police spokesman Muhammad Naseeb, ‘it’s not clear if the terrorists attacked from the outside or if they snatched the ammunition from staff inside’ after their arrest.

The police said that, there is currently a hostage situation at the CTD installation. The compound was immediately surrounded by security personnel and Pakistan Army troops.

Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s special information assistant, said the situation is under control.

The Taliban militants claimed that nine police officers were held hostage in a video they released from inside the CTD compound, and they demanded safe air travel to Afghanistan in exchange for the release of the hostages.

The incident happened after militants attacked a police station in Lakki Marwat, a tribal district bordering South Waziristan, early on Sunday morning. According to a PTI report, the attack left four policemen dead and as many injured.