Shooting kills six people including suspect in Vaughan, Canada

According to the York Regional Police department, a shooting at a condo in Vaughan, Canada, just north of Toronto, left five victims and one suspect dead.

According to a statement released by police early on Monday, a second victim is hospitalised and in critical condition.

An ‘active male shooter who had shot many victims’ was reported at a residential building on Jane Street, north of Rutherford Road, on Sunday evening.

After interacting with police, the suspect was shot, and authorities declared him dead there.

The police said in the statement that an investigation is active and ongoing and that there is no longer a danger to the public’s safety.

The reason wasn’t immediately explained in detail