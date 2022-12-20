Agents disguised as Santa and his little helpers undertake an unusual drug bust in Peru

A group of heroin dealers received a Christmas surprise when Santa Claus and a group of elves paid them a visit in Peru. But when they forced in their door, handcuffed them, and grabbed their goods, things became violent.

Police spokesman David Villanueva told Peruvian TV that the unusual bust made public on Monday involved agents posing as Santa and his tiny helpers who visited the dangerous Surquillo neighbourhood of Lima on Saturday.

A Santa in the street doesn’t draw much notice during the holiday season; we took advantage of this for this operation, said Villanueva.

They took a stroll down a street and suddenly stopped at a house. One of the ‘elves’ broke down the front door of the house with a huge hammer and the group forced their way inside.

The drug dealers were ordered to freeze and lay down on the floor. However, the suspects, three men and a woman, didn’t take it seriously and thought they were being pranked, said Villanueva.

Around 6,000 small packets of cocaine paste, 104 packets of cocaine powder and 279 packets of marijuana were seized, the police said.