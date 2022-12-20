Child’s panel says, Byju allegedly buying children’s phone numbers and threatening their parents

On Tuesday, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) announced that it had learned that the edtech company Byju’s is allegedly purchasing the phone numbers of kids and their parents and threatening to ruin their futures if they don’t pay for their courses.

‘We came to know how Byju’s buying phone numbers of children and their parents, rigorously following them and threatening them that their future will be ruined. They are targeting first-generation learners. We will initiate action and if need be will make a report and write to the government,’ NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The commission had previously issued a summons to Byju’s CEO Byju Raveendran, requesting that he show up in person on December 23 in connection with allegations of hard selling and misselling of the company’s courses to students.

Based on a news report that the company’s sales team was engaging in dishonest behaviour to persuade parents to purchase their courses for their kids, the panel took action.

‘As the Commission has come across a news article wherein it has been pointed out that the sales team of BYJU’S is indulging in malpractices to lure parents to buy their courses for their children. lt has also been mentioned in the news report that some customers have also claimed that they were exploited and deceived, and had put their savings and futures in jeopardy,’ the NCPCR had said in a statement.

The news report further alleged, according to the NCPCR, that the edtech company had been actively misleading customers into signing loan-based agreements for courses that might not be refunded if customers so desired.

‘Under Section 14 of CPCR Act,2005, the Commission has all the powers of a Civil Court trying a suit under the Civil Procedure Code, 1908 and particular, in respect of the following matters- (a) summoning and enforcing the attendance of any person and examining him on oath; (b) discovery and production of any document; (c) receiving evidence on affidavits; (d) requisitioning any public record or copy thereof from any court or office; and (e) issuing commissions for the examination of witnesses or documents,’ it said.