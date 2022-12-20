Congress troubleshooter Kamal Nath’s son claims that his rallies are more well-attended than those of Rahul Gandhi

Nakul Nath, a prominent party figure and skilled problem solver, stated that his rally had more attendees and was more well-attended than Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, causing great humiliation for the Congress.

In a video posted by multiple BJP leaders, Nakul Nath claims that the attendance at his rally was more than that of Rahul Gandhi’s several public events held during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

Alongside Rahul Gandhi, I travelled the entirety of Madhya Pradesh. Nakul Nath is heard saying in the video, ‘But I want to remind the Berasia people that there are more masses here than in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.’

Shehzad Poonawala, a BJP spokesperson, mocked Rahul Gandhi by sharing the video of the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh’s son and remarked, ‘When Congress leaders don’t consider him [Rahul Gandhi] a leader how can other allies & India take him seriously?’

Nakul Nath, who represents the Chhindwara constituency in the Lok Sabha, is the son of Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath. He made these remarks, which appear to be critical of Rahul Gandhi, just two weeks after being photographed walking beside the MP for Wayanad as the Bharat Jodo Yatra travelled across Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, Kamal Nath, the father of Nakul Nath, is known for his troubleshooting prowess in addition to being a former chief minister and union minister. Former party leader Sonia Gandhi frequently used Kamal Nath to mediate conflicts and bring about harmony in unruly state units.

More recently, when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot became irate with the party leadership after being denied the position of Congress president and feuded with CM aspirant Sachin Gehlot, Kamal Nath was reportedly brought in to mediate in the most recent upheaval within the factionalism-wracked Rajasthan Congress.