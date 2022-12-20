Prestigious film festival Cannes condemns the arrest of Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti

The arrest of Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti has been denounced by prestigious film festival Cannes.

The 38-year-old performer was detained by security personnel in Tehran after she expressed support for the current national protests against the wearing of the hijab and the execution of protestors.

A day later, Cannes tweeted in support of Alidoosti: ‘Taraneh Alidoosti, an Iranian actress, was detained on December 17th as a result of her stance in favour of the liberation movement in her nation. The Cannes Film Festival strongly denounces this detention and calls for her quick release. #FreeTaranehAlidoosti.’

Sharing a photo of her in another Tweet, they wrote: ‘The favourite actress of Ashgar Farhadi, Taraneh Alidoosti, was at Cannes 2022 for her role in Saeed Roustayi’s Leila’s Brothers. In solidarity with the peaceful struggle she is carrying out for freedom and women’s rights, the @Festival_Cannes extends their full support to her.’

On December 17, the actress was arrested after she voiced solidarity for the protestors and condemned the execution of Mohsen Shekari.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote: ‘Your silence means the support of oppression and the oppressor.’