PVR Cinemas announces the opening of its premium ICE Theatres in two of its leading cinemas in Delhi NCR

The opening of the premium ICE Theatres auditorium in two of its top theatres in Delhi NCR was announced today by PVR Cinemas, India’s largest movie theatre chain and partner with French theatre chain CGR Cinemas.

The concept was launched in front of a distinguished crowd at an event that was attended by Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan, senior executives from top Indian studios, and French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain.

They said that Kartik’s movie ‘Shehzada,’ which will also debut in the new format, would be released during the occasion.

Following the success of previous ventures in Europe, North America, and the Middle East, the new ICE Theaters auditorium has opened in the Asia Pacific Region.

The state-of-the-art ICE immersive technology is a sensorial experience that features LED panels on each side of the auditorium, in order to fill the moviegoer’s peripheral vision with supplementary ambient colours and shapes and therefore complement the action on the main screen.

The exclusive panels placed on each side of the auditorium create a spectacular visual atmosphere through dynamic shapes and colours and allow the audience to watch movies in total immersion.