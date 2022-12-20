Tagline for Civil-20 India 2023 logo is ‘You are the Light’

On Monday, the Civil-20 (C-20), a G-20 engagement group, unveiled its new logo and tagline for the years 2023. The tagline ‘You are the Light’ appears on the C-20 logo, which has been unveiled.

The engagement group for Civil-20 tackles problems involving civil society organisations and growth. A summit will be held after discussions and seminars on the topic are held in various locations throughout India over the coming months.

A policy document on the status and development of citizen organisations will be released at this summit.

At the Civil-20 conferences in India, civil organisations from India and the other G-20 nations will take part. The Civil-20 logo features a beam of light, suggesting that society moves with its own power and forges its own course.

The Chair of the Civil-20 India 2023 is the sage Mata Amritanandamayi Devi.