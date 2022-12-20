Terry Hall, frontman of British ska band ‘The Specials’, dies at the age of 63

The Specials’ leader Terry Hall passed away on Monday at the age of 63. As the stylish lead vocalist of the socially conscious band 2 Tone, which was founded with a multi-racial, anti-racism goal, Hall rose to stardom in the 1970s.

The Specials achieved success on the UK singles charts, placing seven straight singles in the top 10, including ‘Ghost Town’ and ‘Too Much Too Young.’

Hall passed away following a brief illness, according to a statement from ‘The Specials.’

‘It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love,’ they wrote on Twitter.

No cause of death was given, and the band asked for respect for Hall’s family.

Over the course of his career, Hall collaborated with a motley crew of other musicians, including Bananarama, the Gorillaz, Dub Pistols and Lily Allen.