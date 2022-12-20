Top 10 highest-grossing Christmas movies of all time to watch this holiday season

1. The Grinch



The well-known animated movie, starring Rashida Jones and Benedict Cumberbatch, is based on the Dr. Seuss classic ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas.’ In 2018, Universal Pictures distributed and released the film.

2. Home Alone



Home Alone garnered a staggering $477 million globally. The main character of the movie is an eight-year-old troublemaker whose family unintentionally leaves him at home alone over the holiday season. He now has to protect his residence from two robbers who break in.

3. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York



The global gross for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is $359 million. Streaming of this holiday film is available on Disney+. This film serves as a seasonal sequel to the 1990 film Home Alone.

4. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The movie has a worldwide gross of $345 million and is available to stream on HBO Max and DirecTV. The movie showcases the outskirts of Whoville where a green, revenge-seeking Grinch plans to ruin Christmas for all the town’s citizens.

5. A Christmas Carol



The worldwide gross for A Christmas Carol was $325 million. The movie is accessible on Disney+. Charles Dickens’ 1843 book served as the inspiration for the movie. Three ghosts get into contact with Ebenezer Scrooge, a bitter and miserly man, on Christmas Eve. They persuade him of the foolishness of his deeds and implore him to make a positive change.

6. The Polar Express



The movie can be seen on HBO Max and has a $315 million global gross. The film, which Robert Zemeckis directed, came out in 2004. On Christmas Eve, a young child takes the Polar Express to the North Pole and discovers the true meaning of the holiday while learning about friendship and bravery.

7. Love Actually



Released in 2003, the movie earned a worldwide gross of $245 million. Available on AMC+, the movie is a Christmas-themed romantic comedy directed by Richard Curtis. The story of the movie follows eight very different couples as they navigate their love lives in a number of haphazardly linked stories.

8. Elf



Will Ferrell, James Caan, and Bob Newhart are among the ensemble cast in the Jon Favreau-directed film Elf. Buddy, who was raised as an enormous elf, travels from the North Pole to New York City to visit his biological father, Walter Hobbs, who is in dire need of some Christmas cheer and doesn’t know he exists.

9. The Holiday



In 2006, The Holiday was published. The movie, which was directed by Nancy Meyers, is about two ladies who constantly have issues with males. Both women alternate living in the other’s country’s house. The two fall in love there. The movie has a staggering $205 million in revenue and is available on DirecTV.

10. The Santa Clause



The Santa Clause earned a worldwide gross of $190.5 million. The movie is directed by John Pasquin and stars Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold and Wendy Crewson. On Christmas Eve, a guy accidentally makes Santa to fall from his roof. Later, the guy ends up being miraculously chosen to replace the Santa Clause. One can watch the movie on on Disney+.