18 trains are delayed in Delhi as a result of the dense fog’s 400-meter visibility.

On Wednesday morning, fog covered Delhi, reducing visibility to 400 metres and impacting both rail and road traffic.

A representative for Railways reported that 18 trains are one and a half to five hours late.

An official reported that operations at the Delhi airport were unaffected.

Due to poor weather in Chandigarh, Varanasi, and Lucknow on Tuesday night, three flights were either recalled or diverted to the Delhi airport, he added.

At 2:30 in the morning, the Palam airport recorded the lowest visibility level of 400 metres. At 5:30 am, the Safdarjung airport’s visibility decreased to 500 metres, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD defines very dense fog as visibility between 0 and 50 metres, dense fog as visibility between 51 and 200 metres, moderate fog as visibility between 201 and 500 metres, and shallow fog as visibility between 501 and 1,000 metres.

The main meteorological station in Delhi, the Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a lowest temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius, which is somewhat below average. According to the IMD, the highest temperature would probably be around 22 degrees Celsius.

In the upcoming days, the minimum and maximum temperatures are forecast to fall to 5 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.