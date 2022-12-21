3M, makers of Scotch tape and Post-It notes to discontinue making hazardous ‘forever chemicals’ starting in 2025

3M, the company behind Scotch tape and Post-It notes, will discontinue manufacturing controversial per- and polyfluoroalkyl compounds by the end of 2025. (PFAS).

‘Forever chemicals’ are used to make coatings and other materials that can endure heat, oil, grease, and water, and are used in many common household items.

According to the most recent studies, these compounds are much more hazardous to human health than originally thought and may even be more toxic at doses that are thousands of times lower.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 3M admitted that the laws governing the chemicals are becoming stricter and said their decision was ‘based on extensive study and a thorough examination of the altering external circumstances.’

‘While PFAS can be safely made and used, we also see an opportunity to lead in a rapidly evolving external regulatory and business landscape to make the greatest impact for those we serve,’ said 3M CEO Mike Roman in a statement to CNN.

‘This action is another example of how we are positioning 3M for continued sustainable growth by optimizing our portfolio, innovating for our customers, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders,’ he added.