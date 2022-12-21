Archaeologists re-excavates an ancient tomb historically linked to Jesus’ midwife in the hills southwest of Jerusalem

The antiquities department reported on Tuesday that archaeologists are currently re-excavating an ancient tomb in the hills southwest of Jerusalem that has been historically connected to Jesus’ midwife.

Local Christians finally made the connection between Salome, the lady who gave birth to Jesus in the Gospels, and the elaborately constructed Jewish burial complex, which dates to about the first century A.D.

A Byzantine chapel was built there, and it was used as a place of worship for many years after that.

The cave was initially found and investigated by an Israeli archaeologist decades ago. An extensive portion of the cave is currently being excavated by archaeologists as part of a regional project to create historical trails.

Crosses and inscriptions in Greek and Arabic carved in the cave walls during the Byzantine and Islamic periods indicate that the chapel was dedicated to Salome.

Crosses and inscriptions in Greek and Arabic etched in the cave walls during the Byzantine (also referred to as the Eastern Roman Empire) and Islamic periods indicate that the chapel was dedicated to Salome (a biblical figure).