Buyers of flats in Patra Chawl protests against Maharashtra Housing Authority and demand lease agreement

Homebuyers and their families who had reserved apartments in the contentious Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Goregaon, Maharashtra, protested the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority on Wednesday (MHADA). For the project that has been in limbo for the past 14 years, the protesters demanded a rent and development agreement.

Following the recent arrest of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case, the Patra Chawl redevelopment project gained attention.