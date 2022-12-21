Gulf country bans abaya in examination halls

Riyadh: The Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC) in Saudi Arabia has banned wearing abaya in examination halls. The authority announced that young female students will not be allowed to wear an abaya during the examination period. Female students should abide by school uniforms while inside exam halls. The school uniform should comply with effective regulations while also adhering to public decency.

Abaya is widely worn by women in Saudi Arabia. It is a loose cloak worn over the dress to hide the figure and is accompanied by a scarf covering the hair, shoulders and neck and often the mouth.

ETEC is a government organisation responsible for planning, evaluation, assessment, and accreditation of educational and training systems in Saudi Arabia in coordination with the Ministry of Education.