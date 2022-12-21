Pakistan ‘disappointed’ by ban on university education for Afghan women, urges Taliban to rethink the decision

Pakistan has criticised the Taliban for its decision to forbid women from attending universities in Afghanistan and urged it to reconsider. The Taliban’s decision, according to Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto, disappointed him but said the best approach remained engagement with the ruling government in Afghanistan.

‘I’m disappointed by the decision that was taken today. I still think the easiest path to our goal, despite having a lot of setbacks when it comes to women’s education and other things is through Kabul and through the interim government,’ Bhutto told news agency AFP on Tuesday.

Additionally emphasising that there were no viable alternatives to the Taliban, the Pakistani foreign minister forewarned of additional unrest in Afghanistan.

Apart from Bilawal Bhutto, Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch also voiced disappointment over the ban and urged the Afghan authorities to revisit this decision, according to a report by the Dawn on Wednesday.

Baloch said ‘We strongly believe that every man and woman has the inherent right to education in accordance with the injunctions of Islam.’