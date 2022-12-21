Sequel to the 1996 disaster epic Twister has been set for release in 2024

Twister 2, a follow-up to the 1996 disaster epic, is scheduled for release in 2024. The movie from Universal will debut one week before Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ and one week after Paramount’s ‘Transformers: A New Generation.’

Lee Isaac Chung, who directed ‘Minari,’ will direct ‘Twisters.’ Mark L. Smith will pen the film script and Warner Bros. Pictures will co-finance the movie.

Twister is a 1996 American epic disaster film directed by Jan de Bont from a screenplay by Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin. It was produced by Crichton, Kathleen Kennedy and Ian Bryce, with Steven Spielberg, Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald, and Gerald R. Molen serving as executive producers.

The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Jami Gertz, Cary Elwes, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Alan Ruck, Todd Field, and Jeremy Davies as a group of amateur but spirited storm chasers trying to deploy a tornado research device during a severe outbreak in Oklahoma.

Twister was officially released in theaters on May 10, 1996. It is notable for being the first film to be released on DVD in the United States.