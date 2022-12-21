The bodies of six sailors from the HTMS Sukhothai who were found dead brought back to shore

On Tuesday morning the bodies of the six sailors from the HTMS Sukhothai who were discovered dead and were hauled back ashore. There are at least 33 servicemen still missing after the warship capsized in sea on Sunday.

The bodies were carried to land in helicopter from where they were taken to hospital by ambulance for autopsy and identification.

In the Gulf of Thailand, 23 seamen are still missing. The operation to find those still missing is being carried out by hundreds of Thai military officers on four naval ships, numerous helicopters and unmanned drones.

According to reports, some of the missing sailors don’t have life jackets.

The warship was knocked over by four-meter waves and strong winds, resulting in it going down about 20 nautical miles off Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

105 military personnel were on board the US-made corvette that has been in use since 1987.

Vice Admiral Pichai Lorchusakul, the regional navy commander, said finding the men on Tuesday would be critical given their time exposed to the elements.