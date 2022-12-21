The Noise Curb Law Won’t Affect Temples or Churches, Says the Goa Chief Minister

Pramod Sawant, the chief minister of Goa, has stated that the state’s ban on loud music after 10 o’clock in the evening will not apply to temples and churches. The Goa Forward Party (GFP), an opposition party, urged on Tuesday that sound limitations not apply to Christmas and other customary holidays.

The Sawant administration ‘must cease associating Goan social and cultural events with rave parties, and exempt them from the sound restriction promptly,’ GFP president Vijai Sardesai had stated in a tweet.

On Tuesday night, Mr. Sawant informed reporters that the Noise Pollution Act would not apply to churches and temples in the state.

‘The Environment Minister (Nilesh Cabral) has previously made it clear that the Act relating to noise pollution will not affect temples and churches,’ said chief minister.