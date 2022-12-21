Vikram Rathour, Virat Kohli’s batting coach, claims that during his alleged lean time, he put forth a lot of effort.

According to Vikram Rathour, the batting coach for India, Virat Kohli put a lot of effort into getting back into shape during his alleged lean time. In the last Test of the two-match series, Team India will face Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Prior to the game, Rathour claimed that both Kohli and other players like Gill and Pujara worked extremely hard during practise.

‘Virat has always put a lot of effort into his cricket. He put in a lot of effort during his so-called lean phase. And we can still see that he continues to put in a lot of effort, work hard, and take his practise sessions very seriously. Likewise, Gill and the other guys do.’

The former India batsman claimed that Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav both worked incredibly hard to hone their batting techniques. For India against Bangladesh in the first innings, the two bowlers put up a 92-run partnership.

‘Even with the bat, we want everyone to participate. Both Ashwin and Kuldeep batted superbly. Therefore, it is encouraging to observe that since they do work very hard. It was encouraging to watch because everyone is eager to pitch and improve their abilities,’ Rathour continued.

Rathour mentioned Bangladesh’s infrastructure and wickets, noting improvements since his days as a cricket player.

‘Infrastructure has unquestionably become better. The outfield, the wickets, and the grounds are all superior. We anticipate it to be a supporting wicket because we want the Test match to be decided and because both teams want to play well. Compared to former periods when we travelled and went on tours, it’s unquestionably far better. It’s lot better than that, and even the infrastructure has much improved,’ said Rathour.