3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 detected in India, same strain causing major surge in China

Omicron subvariant BF.7 has so far been found in three cases in India. The number of Covid cases in China are currently increasing significantly because of this strain.

According to the PTI news agency, two cases have so far been documented in Gujarat and one in Odisha.

The Gujarat Biotechnology Research Center discovered the first case, which was reported back in October in Gujarat.

Indian ministers and experts stated at a review meeting on Wednesday that although there has not been a rise in cases as of yet, strict surveillance must be maintained to monitor any new virus variations that may be emerging as cases in China soar.

The subvariant BF.7 is responsible for the majority of cases that have been documented in China, and it is also a major factor in Beijing’s and other cities’ cases.

They said, ‘The BF.7’s high transmissibility in China might be attributed to a low level of immunity in the Chinese population from the previous infection and possibly vaccination too.’

India’s health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to all states, urged them to increase genome sequencing of positive case samples.

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of Omicron variant BA.5 and has been named as the strongest one. It is easily transmissible, with a high capacity to cause infection.