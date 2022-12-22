A month after winning the elections, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu forms a coalition government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ultimately put together a coalition government, a month after winning the elections, regarded as the most right-wing in the nation’s history.

The major ultra-Orthodox parties and participants in the extreme bloc that supported the Religious Zionism alliance make up his coalition.

With a leader who has been convicted of such an act, one of the coalition parties in Netanyahu’s cabinet has a history of spouting anti-Arab hatred.

The declaration prepares the way for his record-breaking sixth term in office.

The Israeli leader tweeted shortly after forming the government, ‘I was able to construct a government that will work for the benefit of all Israeli citizens thanks to the overwhelming public support we earned in the past elections’

Netanyahu made the announcement after meeting President Isaac Herzog, moments before a midnight deadline.

Netanyahu’s Likud party has been engaging in intense negations with his allies after the November polls.

However, the talks went on for weeks with Netanyahu forced to meet the demands for senior cabinet posts, some of which he was compelled to grant.