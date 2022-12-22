Biden urges continued support for Ukraine in 2023 alongside Zelenskiy

In order to encourage Americans and the rest of the world to continue supporting Kyiv in 2023, when congressional approval for aid will be more difficult, President Joe Biden stood with Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House on Wednesday during the Ukrainian leader’s first visit during hostilities.

As Europe’s largest land conflict since World War Two drags on, killing tens of thousands of people, displacing millions from their homes, and leaving cities in ruins, the United States has sent about $50 billion in aid to Kyiv.

However, some Republicans, who will take over the House of Representatives on January 3, have voiced concerns about the cost, and European countries have suffered as a result of energy issues and the blow to the world economy.

At a news conference, Biden said, ‘As we enter the New Year, it’s critical that the American people and the world hear directly from you, Mr. President, about the fight in Ukraine and the necessity of continuing to stand together through 2023’.

The European Union and NATO have never been more aligned than they are now, he continued.

Zelenskiy, sporting his signature olive-green sweater and pants, stated that ‘the United States will stand up for our shared values, the values of freedom.’

I think that bicameral and bipartisan support will be upheld despite any changes in the make-up of Congress.

Zelenskiy is scheduled to speak at a joint session of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and meet with Democratic and Republican leaders there. He will be seeking more support during the trip.