Deer, blackbuck seized from politician’s farmhouse in Karnataka by forest officials

A number of wild animals that were being kept against the law at the farmhouse of Congress senior leader Shamnur Shivashankarappa’s son, SS Mallikarjun Kalleshwar, were saved by the Karnataka Forest Department.

The forest officer reported that 10 blackbucks, 7 spotted deer, 7 wild boars, 3 mongooses, and 2 jackals were found at the farmhouse behind a rice mill in Anekonda, Davangere.

According to sources with the Indian Forest Service (IFS), some animals were being bred legally and others were being bred illegally, according to India Today.