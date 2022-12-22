General Motors to recall 140,000 Chevy Bolt Electric Vehicles throughout the United States and Canada

General Motors, which has its global headquarters in Detroit, announced on Wednesday that it will recall 140,000 Chevy Bolt Electric Vehicles from all around the United States and Canada. According to reports, the recall tackles a potential risk of fire starting in the carpet inside the electric vehicle after a collision.

The recall applies to models with model years between 2017 and 2023, affecting 120,000 Chevy Bolt EVs in the US and 20,000 in Canada. Although ‘few cases’ of the Bolt’s floor carpets catching fire have been reported, GM has not disclosed the exact number of accidents.

The Chevrolet Bolt debuted in 2016 as General Motors’ sole electric vehicle product. The Bolt EUV, as well as the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq, have improved the EV selection. The Bolt continues to grow in sales as one of the most affordable EVs in the US and Canadian markets.

Earlier, a previous recall of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV due to battery fires decreased General Motors’ delivery numbers in 2021. After sorting out the battery fire issues, the Bolt resumed production in April this year.

General Motors had geared up for a lucrative EV offering to the market with the 2023 model year versions of the Bolt EV seeing a $6,000 price cut.