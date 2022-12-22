Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser to receive the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards

The Spotlight Award will be given to Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. He will receive the prize for his part in Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale.’

In ‘The Whale,’ based on Samuel D. Hunter’s play, Brendan portrays Charlie, an obese and reclusive English teacher, who attempts to rekindle his relationship with his daughter Ellie.

Brendan Fraser exhibits his exceptional talent in Darren Aronofsky’s potent adaption of ‘The Whale,’ according to a statement from festival chairman Harold Matzner.

‘Fraser delivers a remarkable and melancholy performance that beautifully illustrates our inability to escape our own unhappiness. We have the distinction of presenting Brendan Fraser with the Spotlight Award, Actor, for his outstanding performance,’ the statement added.

Brendan Fraser is known for such films as ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’, ‘Crash’ and ‘George of the Jungle’.

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will take place on January 5, 2023.