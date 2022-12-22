Indian Health Ministry urges everyone to follow the COVID-19 protocols as COVID surges in China

India is on high alert and on its toes as the number of COVID cases in China continues to rise dramatically. According to Arindam Bagchi of the Ministry of External Affairs, India is closely monitoring China’s COVID issue.

The Indian Health Ministry has additionally exhorted everyone to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines, wear masks, and engage in social seclusion. The same has also been reaffirmed by the Indian Medical Association in a statement.

States in India are stepping up their efforts to stop the spread of COVID in the midst of this.

While citing government sources, medias reported that random testing of overseas travellers upon arrival, which had previously been suspended following a change to travel advisories at the end of November, will shortly resume. Earlier, 2 per cent of international passengers were being randomly tested at airports.

The Indian state of Karnataka has recently announced that international passengers will now have to undergo COVID screening at the Bengaluru airport. State Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that authorities would be screening the air passengers at the airport.