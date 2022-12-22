President of Kanpur Gurudwara Committee choked by income tax

For many years, Harvinder Singh Lord, president of the Gurudwara Committee in Kanpur, has been charged with stealing from the gurudwara. The Income Tax department has opened an investigation into this situation.

The sources claim that funds given to the gurudwara were used to purchase over a dozen properties in the city.

After multiple complaints alleging the theft of gurudwara funds, the situation came to light.

In addition, the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) has opened an investigation into an illegal building in Ladke that is allegedly owned by Harvinder Singh Lord after taking notice of the complaints.