Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ is another gem sent for Oscars nomination from the Kannada industry this year

Another masterpiece from the Kannada industry this year is ‘Kantara’ by Rishabh Shetty. Fans were wowed by the mind-blowing climax and compelling plot of the movie that has become the buzz of the entire nation.

The movie is now edging closer to the most important award ceremony of the year: the Oscars, after garnering praise and significant box office revenue globally.

After SS Rajamouli submitted his magnum opus ‘RRR’ for consideration at the 95th Academy Awards. The makers of the film have listed their film in the race for the most prestigious award ceremony.

In a recent interview with India Today, Hombale Productions’ Vijay Kiragandur disclosed that they have submitted the film for nominations and are now hoping for the best.

‘We have submitted our application for the Oscars for Kantara and have our fingers crossed as the final nominations are yet to come,’ said Kirgandur, the founder of Hombale Productions. He mentioned, ‘Kantara as a story is so rooted that we hope it can find a voice worldwide as well.’

Rishabh Shetty’s film, which was made on a budget of Rs 16 crore, has amassed a whopping Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office.