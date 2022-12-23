DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

An emirate in UAE announces holiday for government employees on January 1

Dec 23, 2022, 05:17 pm IST

Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has announced that Sunday, January 1, 2023 will be an official holiday for the employees working in the government departments in the emirate. Official working hours will resume on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Departments and institutions that have employees working in shifts, or whose jobs are related to serving the public or managing public service facilities will be excluded.

Earlier, the  Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE  has announced  that January 1 will be  an official paid holiday for all private sector employees. The holiday was announced in accordance with the UAE Cabinet decision on approved official holidays for government and private sectors.

 

