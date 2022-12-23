For BJP Covid Is in the Location of the Bharat Jodo Yatra: Mr. Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, took aim at the BJP on Friday, stating that while they might organise as many public gatherings as they pleased in the rest of India, they should avoid Covid, where the Bharat Jodo Yatra is travelling.

After claiming that the government is inventing ‘excuses’ to halt the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra, which is now in Haryana and will approach the national capital on Saturday, he launched a new attack.

‘Now that Covid has returned and the yatra should be stopped, the health minister of the Union is writing me a letter. While the BJP is free to host as many public gatherings as they like in the rest of India, there are Corona and Covid where the Bharat Jodo Yatra is taking place’ Gandhi made this statement while speaking to a crowd here on Friday night.

Targeting the BJP, he claimed that a small group is inciting hatred and that their goal is to instil dread in the hearts of farmers and young people in order to turn that fear into hatred.

However, he added, ‘India’s common people, especially farmers and young people, are speaking the language of love and walking beside one another and moving hand in hand.’

He declared that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is opposed to fear, hatred, and inflation.