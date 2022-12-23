Miller & Carter floating restaurant begins to sink

At a significant UK retail centre, a floating restaurant has partially sunk into a lake.

Pictures showed a portion of the Miller & Carter restaurant, which is housed on a paddle boat that has been transformed at Lakeside in Essex, beginning to suffuse.

The incident was reported to Essex County Fire & Rescue Service at around 11:00 GMT, but crews were not required to respond.

No one was still inside the restaurant, according to a fire spokesperson.

‘We are aware of the circumstance at our Lakeside restaurant,’ said a Miller & Carter Lakeside spokeswoman. ‘Unfortunately, we were compelled to close right away owing to the extent of the damage.’

‘Our guests are our top concern, and our employees are working hard to get in touch with everyone who has a booking with us to let them know about the unexpected occurrence and offer refunds as soon as possible,’ the company states.

Until ‘further notice due to structural difficulties,’ says a subsequent statement on the branch’s Facebook page, the restaurant would be closed.

According to the Facebook page, the restaurant underwent renovations in October 2019.

In close proximity to the boat, Lakeside Shopping Centre ‘immediately’ cordoned off a space, according to Ben Stanley, manager of the adjoining Casco Lounge restaurant.

‘There was a security guard in the path, preventing people from passing, but the walkway has since been made open,’ he said.