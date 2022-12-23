Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s project to get title on Friday

Superstar Malayalam actor Mohanlal and renowned director Lijo Jose Pellissery recently revealed that they will be working together on a new film. The movie will receive a title on December 23 at 5:00 PM Indian time.

Since the film’s announcement, the audience has been anticipating it. The actor and the filmmaker have each contributed to the heightened buzz by posting enigmatic images to their Instagram accounts, which many believe to be pieces of a puzzle.

Recently, a teaser for the movie was also made available. When posting it, Mohanlal wrote, ‘You are just a day away from the title you all wanted to know.’

The project was first announced by Mohanlal in October. While sharing photos with Pellissery, he has tweeted, ‘I’m delighted to announce that my next project will be with one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema – Lijo Jose Pellissery. The project will be produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films.’

The excitement of the fans is palpable as this collaboration appears to be something everybody wants to witness as soon as possible.