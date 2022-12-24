Airline launches the ‘New Year, New Deals’ sale with fares starting at Rs 1,497: Details

With flights beginning at Rs 1,497 for routes like Bengaluru-Kochi and other networks throughout the country, AirAsia India unveiled its ‘New Year, New Deals’ promotion on Friday. For travel between January 15, 2023, and April 14, 2023, reservations must be booked by December 25, 2022, to be eligible for the promotion.

In a formal announcement, the airline said that it has expanded the offer to reservations made through its website, airasia.co.in, mobile app, and other significant booking channels. As part of ongoing loyalty advantages, NeuPass members who book on the website and app will also receive a complementary fruit tray, priority check-in, baggage claim, and boarding, in addition to up to 8% NeuCoins.

An organisation within the Tata group, AirAsia (India) Private Limited is a division of Air India Limited. With over 50 direct flights and 100 connecting connections throughout India, AirAsia India began operations on June 12, 2014. Aloke Singh, the CEO of Air India Express, was named to lead Air India’s low-cost airline division on Thursday. AirAsia and Air India Express will be a part of Air India’s low-cost airline division starting on January 1.

According to a statement internally, Aloke Singh would be in charge of the low-cost airline division. Sunil Bhaskaran, the current CEO of AirAsia India, will take on management of a brand-new project: an aviation academy.