Car accident in Dubai, Indian and Bangladeshi men fined with Rs 90,0000.

Two 48-year-old males, one from India and the other from Bangladesh, were fined to pay a total of around Rs 90,18,436 (AED 400,000) for their part in a July car accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of two Saudi ladies.

A Dubai court ruled that they were guilty. The Indian motorist received a fine of AED 2,000 (about Rs. 45,0920) and was also required to pay AED 80,000 (roughly Rs. 18,03,683) in blood money. The remainder is to be paid by the Bangladeshi.

A court in Dubai reportedly ordered the two men to pay the blood money to the relatives of the victims who died in a car accident on July 3 in the Al-Barsha neighbourhood of Dubai.

According to a report in The National, ‘Dubai Traffic Court was informed the males, one from Bangladesh and the other from India, both 48, drove their automobiles carelessly on the day of the event. Both women perished immediately after the collision.’

Four other family members suffered minor injuries.

The Bangladeshi man reportedly stopped his car in the middle of the major road and began reversing.

‘The Indian struck the other automobile after failing to notice it was there. Then both vehicles collided with a third vehicle carrying a Saudi Arabian family’ the report stated.