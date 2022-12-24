Fires in Chile destroys port and coastal city, killing two people.

A large fire broke out near a Codelco refinery and smelter at Chile’s Ventanas port on Thursday, but the company stated operations were unaffected.

Meanwhile, a separate forest fire south of Ventanas in the seaside tourist town of Via del Mar raged, killing at least two people and destroying 200 homes, according to an official with the Interior Ministry. According to the official, the fire has devoured 272 acres (110 hectares) so far while firefighters try to contain it.

On Thursday night, the government proclaimed a state of emergency in the Via del Mar neighbourhood.

According to Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, the smelter near the Ventanas port has already been shut down for repair, while the refinery is fully operational.

The port’s administration business claimed earlier Thursday that no casualties were reported as a result of the incident. According to the report, the issue started on a solid bulk cargo conveyor belt and spread to other surrounding facilities.