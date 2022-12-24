Focus on oxygen cylinders and ventilators: New Covid advice from the Center to states

As coronavirus cases soared in China, reaching a record high of 37 million in a single day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a new six-point Covid advisory to the states on Saturday.

To prepare for potential upcoming issues, the Center published the Covid guidelines to the states. The operationalization and maintenance of these medical infrastructures are of the utmost importance, the advise stated, ‘even though the country’s Covid cases remain low and not skyrocketing as of now.’

The states were instructed by the health ministry to make sure that PSA plants are kept fully operational and that frequent mock drills be carried out to check them.

The health ministry instructed the states to ensure both the availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the healthcare institutions and a continuous supply chain for their replenishing.

The other recommendations made by the Center to the states include ensuring that there is a sufficient supply of oxygen cylinders, as well as backup supplies and a reliable refilling system, and that there is accessibility to functional life support tools like ventilators, BipAp, and SpO2 systems, as well as their consumables.