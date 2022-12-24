Rahul Gandhi, a member of Congress, criticised the BJP administration today for allegedly inciting hatred using discrimination based on religion. After the Bharat Jodo Yatra (unite India march) arrived at the monument this evening, Mr. Gandhi gave a speech at the Red Fort and declared, ‘Hindu-Muslim animosity is being fostered 24×7 to deflect your attention from actual issues.’

Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, leaders of the Congress, joined the yatra this morning. Later, as the march approached the Red Fort, actor Kamal Haasan joined the Gandhis.

‘Despite travelling 2,800 miles, I did not encounter any animosity. However, when I turn on the TV, I watch violence’ Gandhi stated.

The founder of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, Mr. Haasan, recalled that at first, many warned him against participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Mr. Gandhi on behalf of the Congress because it would be a costly political error.

‘I thought to myself, ‘Is this the time the nation needs me?’ My inner voice urged Kamal to assist the country come together rather than tear it apart’ said Mr. Haasan.

Political coalitions were not discussed by the actor. His party had suffered a defeat in Tamil Nadu’s first election, which was held in April 2021.