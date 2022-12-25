Commodity Market: Gold price witness marginal increase

Mumbai: Price of gold witnessed a marginal increase today. 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 49,700 per 10 gram and 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 54, 220 per 10 gram. In Delhi the rate is Rs 49,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat gold while for per 10 gram of 24-carat is Rs 54, 380.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Gold future settled at Rs 54,561 per 10 gram, clocking weekly gain of Rs 236 per 10 gm. In international market, spot gold price finished at $1,797 per ounce, $5 per ounce higher from its last close.