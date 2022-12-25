South Korean man dies while paragliding in Gujarat; incident is recorded on camera

A South Korean man died on Saturday night while paragliding in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, said reports. News agency PTI said that, the incident happened on a school property in the Visatpura village area of Kadi town. According to the report, 50-year-old Shin Byeong Moon died after falling from a height of 50 feet after his paraglider failed.

The person is allegedly seen losing control while in the air as he drops to the ground in a locals’ video of the accident.

Inspector Nikunj Patel of Kadi Police Station said the man was travelling with a Korean friend who was visiting a friend of theirs in Vadodara.

‘Shin was on a trip to Vadodara. He and his Korean friend were visiting their acquaintance, who is into paragliding, at Visatpura village near Kadi town. On Saturday evening, Shin and his Korean friend went paragliding,’ PTI quoted Patel as saying.

‘The man fell from a height of around 50 feet after the canopy failed to open properly,’ the police inspector added.

Around 5:30 p.m., the accident occurred, and the victim was taken to the hospital in a semi-conscious state where he died during treatment, according to PTI.

According to doctors, the shock of falling caused the man to experience a cardiac arrest. The victim’s family and friends in Vadodara have been informed of the incident, and the police have reported the death as an accident at the Kadi police station.

The man’s mortal remains will be sent to South Korea, according to the police, who also informed the Korean embassy.