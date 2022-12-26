65-year-old Kerala man arrested after leaving 5-star hotel without paying

A 65-year-old man was apprehended on Sunday from near the Kollam Railway Station and has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. He is accused of staying in five-star hotels and leaving without paying the bill.

According to a police officer at Cantonment Police Station, the man was detained in response to a recent complaint from South Park Hotel, a five-star hotel located in the centre of the state capital, where he had stayed and then left without paying the bill.

The officer claimed that he also stole a laptop from there.

His telephone number was located throughout the investigation, and his image from hotel CCTV footage was also spread, the officer claimed.

The official continued, ‘His mobile was later spotted close to Kollam Railway Station, and with assistance from Kollam police, a squad from Cantonment Police Station detained the culprit.’

The preliminary investigation suggests that, he is suspected of having previously committed numerous instances of this type of fraud in Goa, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and other states, including Kerala.

In order to precisely estimate how many times he has done this offence, the officer explained, ‘We are waiting for individuals to identify him from the photograph disseminated.’

He claimed to be single and to have no family when first questioned, informled the police.