Akasa Air launches new domestic flight services

Mumbai: Private sector air carrier in India, Akasa Air has launched flight services from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. The airline will operate daily direct flights on the Lucknow-Bengaluru and Lucknow-Mumbai route.

Lucknow is the 11th city in the network of Akasa Air. The air carrier has been gradually expanding its operations and expected to operate more than 500 flights per week by the end of December on 18 routes across 12 cities namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, and Goa.

Recently Akasa Air also announced Goa as the 12th destination on its network. The air carrier will operate 3 daily flights on the Goa – Bengaluru route and 2 on the Goa – Mumbai route in January 2023.

Akasa Air started its operation from August 7. The airline started its commercial operations with 2 aircraft and has subsequently received 4 aircraft till now. The air carrier informed that its fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next 4 years, it will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72.