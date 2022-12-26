Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold surged marginally in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 54,715 per 10 grams, up by 0.26%. Silver futures increased by 0.10% to Rs 69,100.00 per kilo.

Price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 54,480, higher by Rs 100 in the markets. Silver is trading at Rs 71,100 per kilo in the markets. In international market, spot gold settled at $1,797 per ounce.