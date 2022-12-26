Vivo launches Vivo S16 Pro, Vivo S16, Vivo S16e: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers Vivo launched 3 new S-series smartphones- Vivo S16 Pro, Vivo S16, and Vivo S16e- in China. The 12GB RAM + 256GB model of Vivo S16 Pro will cost CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000) and the 12GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,600).

The 8GB + 128GB model of Vivo S16 is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000), 8GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,000) and the 12GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,500). The price of ranges between CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,000) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000).

The Vivo S16 Pro comes in Black and Yan Ruyu (translated) colours, while the Vivo S16 comes in an additional Fireworks colour option. The Vivo S16e is offered in Hyacinth Purple, Sea ?Foam Green, and Starry Night Black colours.

Vivo S16 Pro specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo S16 Pro runs Android 13 with OriginOS 3 on top and phone is powered by the octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, along with Mali G610 GPU. The device features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup and a 50-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Vivo S16 specifications: The vanilla Vivo S16 features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Vivo S16 Pro. However, this smartphone is powered by a 7nm Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It sports a triple rear camera setup and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs a 4,600mAh battery unit with support for 66W fast charging.

Vivo S16e specifications: The Vivo S16e also carries the same SIM and software specifications as Vivo S16 and Vivo S16 Pro. This handset features 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo S16e is powered by an octa-core 5nm Exynos 1080 chipset coupled with a G78 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The device comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Connectivity options and sensors are identical to the Vivo S16 and Vivo S16 Pro. It packs a 4,600mAh battery, with 66W fast charging.