Mumbai police file case over display board flashing abusive message

A case was filed against suspected hackers after an offensive message was posted on a computerised traffic advice board in Mumbai’s Dindoshi neighbourhood, infirmed a police official. In the Goregaon (east) area, the municipal civic authorities had erected smart traffic polling close to a mall. On one of the polls, a contractor installed two LED screen boards for the purpose of broadcasting traffic alerts.

‘The official reported on Monday that an offensive message appeared on the LED screen on Thursday at 9:10 p.m. Before the electricity to the board was turned off, the message lingered there for more than an hour,’ he added.

Civic officials were informed by the contractor who had put the boards that he was not aware of the incident. He claimed to the police that the message might have been transmitted through a system hack.

According to the police source, a case was filed against unnamed hackers under relevant parts of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.