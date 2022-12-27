Taiwan to increase conscription to a year, citing the growing threat from China

President Tsai Ing-wen announced on Tuesday that Taiwan will increase the length of its mandatory military service from four months to one year starting in 2024 as a result of the growing threat that the democratically run island faces from its enormous neighbour China.

The action, which had been anticipated, comes as China intensifies pressure on Taiwan to recognise its sovereignty through military, diplomatic, and economic means, including almost daily air force sorties over the past three years.

Taiwan, according to Tsai, desired peace but required the ability to defend itself.

Tsai said at a news conference announcing the ‘incredibly difficult’ decision to extend the conscription period that Taiwan would remain the ‘home of democracy and freedom throughout the world’ as long as it is strong enough.

Tsai added that the current military system, which includes reservist training, is ineffective and insufficient to handle China’s growing military threat, particularly if it launched a swift attack on the island.