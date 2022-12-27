UAE authorities announce partial closure of cycling track

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced partial closure of cycling track in the emirate. The Al Qudra cycling track will remain closed December 27 and December 28, from 7am to 6pm.

The closure will take place in the area behind the intersection of Seih Al Salam Street with Al Qudra Street, in conjunction with the Al Salam Cycling Tournament. The authority has requested cyclists to use alternate lanes during the closure.