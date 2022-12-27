United States to look into Southwest Airlines cancellations, deems them unacceptable

The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) announced late on Monday that it would investigate the numerous Southwest Airlines flight cancellations and delays in recent days to see if they were under the airline’s control. The department referred to these events as ‘unacceptable.’

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, Southwest cancelled 2,886 flights on Monday, or 70% of the planned flights, after cancelling 48% on Sunday. Additionally, 60%, or more than 2,400, of its scheduled flights for Tuesday have already been cancelled.

Southwest Airlines’ disproportionate and unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays, as well as the company’s failure to adequately support passengers who have experienced either, raised concerns with USDOT, the department said.

‘Deeply examining whether cancellations were controllable and whether Southwest is complying with its customer service plan as well as all other pertinent DOT rules,’ it prom

ised.